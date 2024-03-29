How did Vince McMahon react to Becky Lynch's pregnancy? Exploring the former WWE Chairman's reaction

Becky Lynch reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to her pregnancy news. The Man was in the prime of her career as the company and the world went into the COVID-19 era.

However, on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2020, Lynch surrendered her title to Asuka as she revealed to the world that she was pregnant. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Irish superstar revealed she was scared to say it to Vince McMahon, however, the boss was super happy for her.

“I’m calling you because, well, we have a little bit of a problem… Sir, I’m five weeks pregnant and so I was thinking maybe we could…[Vince responded] “Congratulations! Oh my God, Rebecca! That’s fantastic news. Wow! I’m so happy for you!”

She had successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler and was on a roll during the year. She was the female Stone Cold Steve Austin equivalent of that era. The man was scared that Vince McMahon would fire her, fortunately, that didn't happen.

She made her return to the ring one year later at SummerSlam 2021. On her return, Becky Lynch squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's Championship.

Becky Lynch shares her happy experiences working with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is arguably one of the most demanding men in the world. Various past employees have shared their experiences of working with the boss, some good and some not so good. However, Becky Lynch has happy memories with him.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch revealed McMahon always treated her with respect.

"He was so good to me. Vince had a genius about him and he was not the easiest to work with, but he also lived an extremely interesting life, in terms of what he built. So I liked learning from him. I liked talking to him and he’s responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE. For the most part, we’ve had some ups and downs, but he was always good to me as a person, and always treated me with respect and I felt like I earned a lot of respect from him. Then, you’re hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that’s really hard."

We are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 40. At the Show of Shows, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

