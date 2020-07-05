How Vince McMahon reacted when Stephanie McMahon first told him that she wants to work in WWE

Vince McMahon was prepared for Shane McMahon to join WWE.

But he was shocked when Stephanie McMahon revealed that she wants to be in the business too.

Stephanie McMahon started working in WWE at a young age

WWE's Chief Brand Officer and Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon wanted to work with her father ever since she was a little kid. She was 16 when she first told Vince McMahon that she wants to be in the pro-wresting business.

In a recent interview, Stephanie McMahon revealed that she was only 16 when she first told Vice McMahon that she wants to work with him. She asserted that watching her father work from him during weekends helped her prepare for the role more than she had imagined. While Vince McMahon believed that Shane McMahon would join him in running WWE, he was taken aback by the fact that his daughter wants to be a part of the business just as much.

How did Vince McMahon react to Stephanie McMahon wanting to work in WWE?

During her appearance on the premiere episode of SPORTNET's Top Of Her Game, Stephanie McMahon was asked about following in her father's footsteps and working for the WWE.

Vince McMahon had asked her about what she wanted to study when Stephanie told her old man that she wants to pursue a career in the pro-wrestling business. Although she had interned for WWE since she was 14, her answer took her father by surprise. She revealed that Vince McMahon never thought about seeing his daughter joining him in the business.

"It was funny. When I was about 16, he pulled me aside and we were taking a walk. And he said, 'So, what do you think you want to study? What do you want to do?' And I was like, 'Dad, I want to be in the business [of pro wrestling]!' And he looked at me so shocked because I think he assumed that about my brother, but he didn't think that about me. And I was like, 'Dad, why do you think I sat in all of your creative meetings?'

He would always work from the house on the weekends and I would just sit and listen. I wouldn't really ask any questions because that wasn't really my place and I was pretty young, but I was like, 'Why do you think I'm constantly sitting out here and listening, and all of the dinner conversations, and everything?. And I had interned with the company since I was 14. And when I was in high school, I was working reception - and after high school, so it's just always what I wanted to do. I was so surprised that he didn't see that. And as soon as I said it, it was like an 'ah ha' moment to him." (h/t WrestlingINC)

It is evident that Stephanie McMahon was prepared for her future in WWE long before Vince McMahon knew about it. She has come a long way since then and has definitely made her dad proud with her hard work and dedication towards the company.