How Vince McMahon reacted to 'best WWE tag match in 15 years'

It is often said that tag team storylines are not a priority in WWE

Vince McMahon listened to Arn Anderson's advice after a WWE live event

Speaking on the latest episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson recalled how he told Vince McMahon that a 2019 live event match between Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and The Revival was the best tag match he had seen “in probably fifteen years”.

The former WWE producer, who now works for AEW, gave the two tag teams as much time as they wanted during a live event tour in February 2019, and he advised McMahon in a production meeting that he should book the match on television.

“It was the best tag match I had seen in probably fifteen years, and it was the best match on the card and it is something that our audience deserves to have on television.”

McMahon agreed to put the match on RAW but questioned why nobody else in the production meeting had spoken about the quality of the RAW Tag Team Championship matches at live events.

“He looks around the room and goes, ‘Okay, we’ll make that happen. Why hasn’t anybody else brought that to my attention?’ and he looks around the room at everybody and, of course, silence.”

Anderson said other people in the meeting were likely scared to open their mouths because they feared they could lose their job if they said the wrong thing to McMahon.

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The Revival

The February 11, 2019 episode of RAW saw The Revival defeat Bobby Roode & Chad Gable to win the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time in their careers.

Vince McMahon took Arn Anderson’s advice on board and allowed the match to last almost 20 minutes, making it the longest match on the show.

Anderson added that McMahon even congratulated all four Superstars when they returned to the backstage area.

