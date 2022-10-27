How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second Crown Jewel event to be held at the venue since the one in 2018, and the eighth Saudi Arabian WWE event overall.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has a lot of hype behind it. Headlined by a mega match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, the event promises to be a cracker. The chances of it giving us some hype moments is as much as Reigns smashing his YouTuber opponent under the Saudi lights next Saturday.

If you haven't been able to secure a ticket for the show, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. If you are watching from the United States, you can do so on Peacock. WWE Crown Jewel will also be streamed by the company on the WWE network for international viewers. As such, a subscription to the service is all you need to watch it.

The premium live event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET. The Pre-Show for the event will be available globally for fans to watch on the official WWE YouTube channel. Be sure to tune in because this is one show you don't want to miss.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card

The reason WWE Crown Jewel has a lot going for it is the matches it has on offer. The card is stacked with top stars fighting in high-stakes matchups. Given the possibility of more being added, it is a show that is shaping up to be a must-watch

The following is the premium live event's match card as of October 27, 2022.

1) Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul – (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

2) The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio w/ Rhea Ripley)

3) Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

4) Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage match)

5) Braun Strowman vs. Omos

The match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is the one to watch. It will mostly be the main event of the show. This will be Paul's third official match as a WWE Superstar and his first for a world title. No pressure then.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes