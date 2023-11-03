How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023? India, US, UK start time, channel and other details

We are just a few days away from Crown Jewel 2023, the upcoming Premium Live event of WWE. The company has already announced multiple highly anticipated clashes for the show, featuring superstars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes, and many more.

The PLE will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, November 4, 2023. The show will start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The kickoff show will start an hour early before the actual main show, which will feature a clash between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh. However, below are the timings for various regions to watch this anticipated show.

1:00 p.m. - United States, Eastern

10:00 a.m. - United States, Pacific

05:00 p.m. - United Kingdom

10:30 p.m. - India and Sri Lanka

8:00 p.m. - Saudi Arabia (AST)

2:00 a.m. - November 5 - Japan

For those who are Indian viewers, Crown Jewel will be telecast live by Sony Sports Network in India on 4th November 2023. The action kicks off live from 9:30 PM onwards with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Extraaa Dhamaal Crown Jewel, only on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) SD & HD channels and Sony LIV.

Not only this, Fans in India can also tune in to watch Monday Night RAW & SmackDown on the Sony Sports network. The show streams every week on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, respectively, at 5:30 AM.

Additionally, it is important to note that there is a WWE Crown Jewel Kick-off show an hour before the show for International fans on YouTube. Peacock and YT for USA fans.

As far as India is concerned, it will have its own pre show, also mentioned above, named Crown Jewel - Extraaa Dhamaal Crown Jewel, with special guest - Booker T.

Confirmed matches announced for Crown Jewel 2023

As of right now, the company has announced the following match card for their upcoming blockbuster Saudi Arabia Premium live event.

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark vs Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship

Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn vs JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

The anticipation for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show is high, and fans are eager to see what WWE has in store for them. With the company's history of delivering thrilling matches and surprising twists in their Saudi Arabia shows, there is much excitement surrounding this PLE.

