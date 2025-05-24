How WWE accidentally spoiled massive Money in the Bank winner on SmackDown: Clues analyzed

This year's Money in the Bank PLE is only a few weeks away. WWE might have already spoiled the surprise about who the Women's Money in the Bank winner is going to be.
All signs point to Alexa Bliss winning the Ladders match and becoming Miss Money in the Bank again.
Alexa interrupted Tiffany on SmackDown
On the latest SmackDown episode, The Goddess interrupted Tiffany Stratton while she was in the ring. Alexa claimed someone would win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in on her.
Alexa could very well be the person who climbs the ladder and grabs the briefcase in Los Angeles. Alexa could be who cashes in on Tiffy's championship as she prophesied on SmackDown.
WWE has been trying to erase Carmella as the first 2-time Ms. Money in the Bank
Carmella became the first holder of the Women's briefcase when she won the contract in 2017. However, Daniel Bryan stripped it off of her, and she won it again on a later episode of SmackDown. She technically won the contract twice, but in a controversial fashion.
However, WWE hasn't acknowledged her as the first two-time Miss MITB. Alexa Bliss also said she would become the first-ever two-time winner of the contract on last week's SmackDown. Alexa could win the contract and officially be acknowledged as the first two-time winner.
Fans have been begging WWE to push Alexa Bliss
Since Alexa Bliss made her much-awaited return at the Royal Rumble PLE, fans have been begging WWE to push her. However, Alexa hasn't been involved in any major feuds since her return to the company.
Triple H could give Alexa the massive push the fans have been asking for by making her win the MITB contract. This would be a great way to push Alexa without involving Wyatt Sicks in a storyline.
While Bliss's victory has not been confirmed, fans won't be surprised if she leaves LA with the briefcase.