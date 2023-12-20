How is WWE catering to the late Bray Wyatt's family following his unfortunate passing? Details on their contributions and more

The news of Bray Wyatt's demise earlier this year shocked the entire WWE Universe. Aged 36, he was one of the most influential wrestlers of today. While he was great inside the ring, his ability to tell a story through his promos and characters was second to none.

This ability, mixed with his professionalism and kindness, earned the late superstar plenty of respect in the Stamford-based promotion. Wyatt's passing away has been extremely tough for the WWE Universe. However, one can only imagine how difficult it has been for his family.

During this grief, WWE has done its best to support Bray Wyatt's family. Earlier this year, the promotion announced that profits from the late superstar's merchandise sales would go to his family and four children.

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, confirmed receiving help from the promotion. During a recent appearance on Wrasslin Talk Podcast, He credited WWE for putting Wyatt on a Legends contract and helping his family. The former WWE wrestler said:

"I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them."

It is good to see WWE acknowledge and actively help the family of one of its finest superstars ever. This gesture by the Stamford-based promotion will earn them the respect of the fans.

SmackDown star reveals there were plans for him to face Bray Wyatt in a potential match at WrestleMania 39

As mentioned above, Bray Wyatt's talent as a wrestler was unmatched. While this earned him plenty of respect wherever he went, it also led to several superstars in WWE wanting to work with him. One such superstar who was close to working with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 was Karrion Kross.

During his appearance on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Kross mentioned Wyatt, who was supposed to work at WrestleMania, which wasn't known to many. He also mentioned that he and Wyatt had several conversations about what they desired to do. Kross said:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt couldn't be part of WrestleMania 39 as he had taken a break to focus on his health. While Wyatt might not be physically present, his legacy continues to live through the respect and admiration his friends and colleagues have for him.