How did WWE respond to recent accusations against The Rock?

The Rock's recent stint in WWE was arguably one of the greatest runs of his entire career, with his Final Boss gimmick tapping into a whole new side of his iconic persona.

Despite the fans enjoying his work, a recent report from The Wrap alleged that his commitment to his role may not have been there as he was reportedly over 3 hours late to WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., WWE's head of global communications and talent relations lead Chris Legentil shut down the notion of Dwayne Johnson being absent during his recent return.

"Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run."

Late or not, Dwayne Johnson put in a stellar performance in both the build-up to WrestleMania 40 and on the show itself.

Wrestling veteran on WWE since The Rock's stint finished

Having competed at WrestleMania 40 alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Great One is now taking some well-deserved time away from the squared circle as he returns to Hollywood.

With the hype for 'Mania in the rearview mirror and The Rock no longer being on the show weekly, his presence is sorely missed.

One person who feels that the current WWE product is suffering greatly is the former head writer of RAW Vince Russo. He shared his thoughts on how the company has recently fared while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"WWE fans they just drive me crazy. They will accept anything. I swear bro, you can send somebody to take a steaming dump in the ring and they will watch it. I don't understand that. I am not one, I do not accept mediocrity when something can be great. We've had nothing but mediocrity since the Rock said I'm going home."

Check out the entire episode below:

WWE will be putting on its first premium live event since WrestleMania 40 this weekend, with Backlash taking place in Lyon, France. This will be the first PLE with Cody Rhodes leading the charge as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.