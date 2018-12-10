Fantasy booking both Women's Championships heading into WrestleMania 35

The female main event scene is the best thing going in WWE.

WWE might be in a bit of lull like they happen to be every December, but there are a few lights that shine brightly under the massive umbrella. The women's division is the hottest thing going in the company right now, particularly on the Smackdown side. Three of the best female wrestlers in the company are going to face each other in a triple threat TLC Match. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka are ready to steal the show and put on a Match of the Year contender. WWE truly could not have booked a better, more exciting match.

Raw has been at it's frustrating worst in recent weeks, but the program between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax has some spark left to it. Perhaps it is because of the massive heat on the challenger, for carelessly injuring Becky Lynch. WWE has taken advantage of this and now, we cannot wait to see Ronda destroy her. However, as good as the main event scene is good in the female division, it is only going to get better. There are a lot of possibilities heading into WrestleMania, which could be the best 'Mania for women's matches.

This year, we saw the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and it main evented the pay-per-view. It was a monumental moment and was exciting as hell just based on the fact that we were getting an all-female Royal Rumble. Heading into 2019, the second ever women's Rumble Match seems extremely exciting because of the possibilities and the intrigue. What will happen to the women's division on the road to WrestleMania? What should happen to it? Here is how WWE should book the Smackdown and Raw Women's Championship scenes heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1 The rest of 2018

This triple threat will steal the show.

As mentioned earlier, TLC is an exciting card and involves two high profile Women's Championship matches. On the undercard, Ronda Rousey handily defeats Nia Jax with ease. It should not take more than a couple of minutes. This would put Ronda over as a legitimate badass who could end any match whenever she wants. Nia should not be rewarded much more for what she did, while the crowd would go wild for a squash of this nature. The Rowdy One mentions that she will watch the TLC match very closely, scouting some possible challengers.

The triple threat TLC Match main events the entire pay-per-view because it is a stipulation match and the one everybody is most excited for. Becky Lynch looks great in this match, her first in-ring outing since being clocked in the face on Raw. Asuka and Charlotte also take a lot of fury out on each other. The finish comes when Becky and Charlotte are so into fighting each other that Asuka takes advantage, pushing them off the ladder and retrieving the Smackdown Women's title for herself. The Empress wins the title, righting an eight month long wrong.

Heading into Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey and Asuka both defend their titles in matches against the likes of Ruby Riott, Sonya Deville and possibly, Natalya. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a No.1 Contender's Match on a late-2018 episode of Smackdown, which ends in a No Contest. None of them get a title shot and both of them are in the Royal Rumble Match.

