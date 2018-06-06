How WWE Should Book Ronda Rousey Until Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rousey has shown great potential so far - but WWE needs to be careful with her.

Ronda Rousey was part of arguably the best match at WrestleMania 34

After her not so shocking debut at the end of the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey has been one of the hottest topics of discussion among wrestling fans and critics. Many people speculated on how would she do in the WWE and whether she would be able to adapt to the crazy business of sports entertainment. Everyone got their answer at WrestleMania 34.

After a series of hit-or-miss promos in the build-up, Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. This match came relatively early on the show, perhaps so people wouldn't be burned out for the debut of WWE's newest megastar.

It turned out to be the correct decision. Rousey put in a spectacular performance in her debut match in the WWE, as she made Stephanie tap out. Her performance was one of the highest points of the entire show as the four of them stole the show in a stellar effort.

After WrestleMania, there should not be any more doubt that Ronda Rousey has the "It" factor. She has already brought a lot of mainstream appeal to the WWE. The promise she has shown so far can only sprout good things for her future. However, it is extremely important that WWE book her as well as possible. They need to get maximum out of their new biggest star.

This is how WWE should book Ronda Rousey from now to WrestleMania 35.

#5 Feud with Nia Jax

Nia Jax will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to challenge Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. The match was seemingly made out of necessity to book Rousey on a pay-per-view. Honestly, it may be too soon to put a championship on the Rowdy one despite her excellent debut.

WWE have booked themselves into a corner, as Nia Jax has abruptly turned heel so soon after her anti-bullying speech at Backlash. While she flourishes in the villainess role, it has not made that much storyline sense. Also, it throws away Rousey's claims of wanting to be treated as an equal in the Women's division. However, the match is set to happen and here is how the feud between Ronda and Nia should play out.

At Money in the Bank, Jax gets herself intentionally disqualified but Rousey stands tall at the end of their match segment. This prevents Ronda from winning the title in her second televised match, and her looking weak. Meanwhile, Natalya wins the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

A rematch is booked for Extreme Rules, and it is a No Holds Barred match. After several more live event matches, Rousey would evidently get better and well prepared to hold the title. WWE pulls the trigger and puts the Raw Women's title on their biggest star. However…