How WWE should book the entire WrestleMania 35 card

WrestleMania will take place in MetLife Stadium on April 7th

WrestleMania is the WWE's flagship show. It is the biggest show in wrestling and draw's enormous crowds both in person and at home each year.

While this year promises to be immense fun just like each of the others, there does seem to have been a few missed opportunities up and down the card in terms of booking, Kurt Angle's retirement match springs to mind as the best example.

With a few weeks left before the marquee event, here is how I would improve the booking each match, both pre-show and main card, to improve upon the current card, along with how they should be built in the coming weeks.

It should be noted that this card is highly unlikely to be completely accurate and is my attempt at pulling together the best WrestleMania possible given what has already been announced by the WWE.

Pre-show match 1

Who will win the match this year?

Competitors: Alicia Fox, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, Lana, Liv Morgan, Maria Kanellis, Mickie James, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Bianca Blair, Candice LeRae, Shayne Baszler, Kairi Sane, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley & Toni Storm

Match type: Women's Battle Royal

Build: This match needs little build and only really needs a few names to declare for the match to make people aware the match is taking place.

Kicking off a WrestleMania where women are likely to feature more prominently on the card than every before also makes a lot of sense.

Match: A number of the NXT crowd should have the chance to shine in the matches early goings before a final four is established. Carmella, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and Shayne Baszler should reach this prestigious stage.

Baszler should impress in the match and dispose of Carmella here and then Moon, up against the two larger heels, should manage to get Ripley up and over to survive.

The two former NXT rivals should then square off with Moon ultimately being beaten out by Baszler in the match's final moments.

This outcome promotes Baszler to an immediate force on the main roster and could set up an immediate feud with the often underrated Ember Moon.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

