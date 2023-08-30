How did WWE star honor Terry Funk at recent event? Heartfelt dedication disclosed

Fans have been left devastated since the passing of two of WWE's most iconic figures in two days. Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 and was followed by Bray Wyatt, who was taken away at the young age of 36.

Funk was well known for finding massive success in various territories and wrestling promotions for decades. He was also an influential figure in the business. While he was honored during both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, there was another tribute paid to Funk during the latest episode of NXT.

The Creed Brothers battled The Dyad in a Steel Cage Tag Team Match during the program. At one point in the bout, Brutus Creed ripped the door off of the cage and even went on to use it as a weapon. In doing so, he paid tribute to the late Hall of Famer.

Brutus held the cage door over his head and began spinning it around, using it as a weapon. This is similar to a classic Terry Funk spot where he'd do the same with a ladder. Commentary even quickly noted the maneuver, confirming the move was indeed done to honor the late-great WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE recently honored several legends who have passed away

As noted, Terry Funk was honored during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown and on Monday Night RAW, along with Bray Wyatt. Celebrity and television presenter Bob Barker also sadly passed away and was subsequently honored by WWE.

Along with various tributes from stars in their matches and via armbands, Funk had a video package done in his honor. Moreover, a Hardcore Tag Team match and a promo from Cody Rhodes on SmackDown were also meant to be in tribute to the late star.

Bray Wyatt also had a video package in his honor, which was played across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT programming. The star was remembered via his iconic rocking chair and lantern.

Bob Barker was also remembered via a video package, and for the time he was the special guest host of Monday Night RAW on September 7, 2009. He was among the best guest hosts WWE has ever seen.

