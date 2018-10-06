How WWE Super Show-Down could play out

WWE Super Showdown is this Saturday at the earliest 2 a.m. in the United States, which means The KliqPodcast will be up late to enjoy a truly unique event with a stacked card. Tomorrow brings an incredible upside to the original nostalgic fans and reminds us of some of the more magical moments in the history of WWE when they travel out of the States.

Matches like WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship at Wembley Stadium, or WrestleMania 18 The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan in Toronto, Ontario Canada. It appears that WWE is at its best when they travel overseas. In order to prepare for Super Show-Down, we take care of all of your pre-event coverage needs right here with KilqPod.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

There are a lot of ways WWE can set the tone for Super Show-Down, but the right way is to allow your best entertainers to go out there and steal the show early. The story has already been written between these two competitors, Alexander who hasn't lost a match in 2018 and Murphy who has forcibly inserted himself into the main event picture for the last few months or more. These two are incredibly talented and are very much deserving of the first match limelight in Melbourne.

It is hard to see Alexander without the championship, but again, this is the first impression of WWE Super Showdown. There needs to be a buy in for the Australia crowd to be invested in the remainder of the show.

Winner: Buddy Murphy (New Cruiserweight Champion)

Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar

The New Day vs. The Bar

For every match that fans invest in, there will always be a match that follows it. Those matches tend to be a little more difficult to watch. Fortunately, New Day and The Bar are very familiar with this position on a PPV. Recently most of their Championship defenses have come by way of PPV Pre-Shows. This is a perfect opportunity for both teams to keep the momentum going in an upward direction because not only do they have to follow a great opening act but they also have to give the match meaning since the championships are on the line.

The days of Pancakes and Booty-O's seem to be coming to a halt going into 2019. This team has accomplished an incredible amount over the years, so there really is no reason they should win. That coupled with The Bar patiently waiting in the background for some time, just off that fact alone should earn them the dub.

Winners: The Bar (New SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi

Naomi and Asuka vs. The Iconics

When we discuss the upward direction in terms of fan investment, do not look at this match to provide that. While at one point Asuka was the "baddest women on the planet" and arguably the Iconics ruled NXT for a short time, this match is a paper match. When you see it you curl your lips a little and say "Yes, that could be an okay match." However, the reality is different. Asuka by popular opinion has been misused on the main roster and you can include The IIconics in that conversation as well. The addition of Naomi doesn't really help this match.

Winner: Asuka and Naomi

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

There is a small part of me that is excited to see "Big Match John" enter the ring again, even if he looks like JBL now. However, there is a large part of me that is excited to see Kevin Owens own Cena again. When KO and Cena get in the ring, they are a duo that pushes themselves to be better, which really leaves Lashley and Elias as afterthoughts. That says a lot about KO, that he can make arguably one of the greatest wrestlers ever better in the ring. While Cena and Lashley have the power and the possible return of Sami Zayn, look for KO and Elias to snag the win by any means.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Elias

Smackdown Live Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

Expect this women's match to steal the show for the division by a wide margin. Another case of one performer making the other better. The stage has been set since the NXT days, since the first match of the returning Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32. Becky has elevated her persona to a level the above the rest which by tradition, a championship heel is supposed to do.

With the white hot run that Lynch is on, I cannot see her losing this match no matter who her opponent is.

Winner: Becky Lynch

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

The struggle with placing matches in a time slot is viewing how much TV time the specific participants have received leading up to a match, and you can arguably say that these six men have dominated WWE Monday Night RAW TV time for about two months now. However, with AJ vs. Joe and Triple H vs. Undertaker, I really couldn't place this match as the headliner. That being said this will still be a very entertaining match and it really has brought KliqPod back to some of the better writing in WWE during the stable dominated days.

Momentum is everything and it is hard to determine who has the most at this point. Roman may be defending his title at WWE Crown Jewel but he will likely be dealing with The Monster Among Men through Wrestlemania 35. No need to "crown" an overall winner in this match, expect it to end in controversy with Dean Ambrose.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

A great story coupled with two of the best in the business. Miz is no amazing performer in the ring, but he has made a point that he may be one of the most durable to ever step foot inside the squared circle and now you can make the argument that Bryan has scaled back on his style due to his condition. No need to have the best performance of the night the story and stipulation are enough to be invested.

There is one glaring fact when predicting who will win... The Miz is 100% deserving of this opportunity. The other fact while not as important but still relevant is that the WWE will not put the company on Daniel Bryan's back this early from his return to the ring.

Winner: The Miz (New Number One Contender)

No DQ WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

There are quite a few people looking forward to the Styles/Miz clash down the road but I am here to pop balloons. Similar to The Miz, Samoa Joe is 100% deserving of the WWE Championship. Given his longevity and remaining healthy time in the business, we are about to witness the full destruction of AJ Styles and it has a big fight feel. Not that you can compare it to the likes of Stone Cold vs. The Rock but with this generation of performers, if you had to ask me to put the entire PPV on two backs it would be Styles and Joe.

With the way the story has been developing, expect AJ to come out swinging but for Joe to capitalize when the moment is right.

Winner: Samoa Joe (New WWE Champion)

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs . The Riott Squad

We simply couldn't justify placing a Rousey match in the early portion of the card. If you look at her PPV trends she consistently wrestles towards the back half of the card. If having the RAW Women's Champion in the mix wasn't enough we also get the return of the Bella Twins and a golden opportunity for one of the rising women stars in WWE, Ruby Riott.

Presumptuously most wouldn't give the Riott Squad a chance to win this match, however, if you really want to set up a possible story between Ruby and Ronda, having Ronda lose would be the best way to do it. This gives everyone the belief that Ruby can beat Ronda thus creating an actual reality of Ronda without the championship.

Winners: The Riott Squad

Last Time Ever Match: Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

I can say confidently that this will be the last match of the evening. With the amount of TV time served to this storyline and the rumored extension including Shawn Michaels return to the ring since WrestleMania 26, are the key reasons why this will be the last match on the card but not the last match ever. In our last article "Predicting WrestleMania 35 at the halfway point", KliqPod predicted

that this match will not end in definitive fashion but continue on to WrestleMania 35.

Look for some D-Generation X crotch chops and some chokeslam's to hell to be the meat of this match but more importantly for The Undertaker to get screwed out of a win.

Winner: Triple H

What do you think about the lineup and the predictions? Comment below.