How you can help WWE Hall Of Famer "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
734   //    16 Sep 2018, 07:54 IST

WWE Hall Of Fame wrestler
WWE Hall Of Fame wrestler "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff

A major staple of WWE during its initial 1980s boom, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff was part of an unforgettable feud with Hulk Hogan that led to a key match as the main event of the first WrestleMania. But Orndorff was also an important part of other wrestling companies beyond WWE over the years, including World Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Southeast Championship Wrestling. In fact, Orndorff's WCW run included reigns as the holder of the World Television Championship and the World Tag Team Championship

Unfortunately, as John Lennon notably sang, life is what happens while you are making plans. In turn, not everyone is financially prepared for life as a long-term freelancer. As of recently, Orndorff needs some immediate financial assistance, and is currently behind on paying property taxes on his home.

In turn, Orndorff has taken action with a GoFundMe campaign to help "Mr. Wonderful save his house." In the words of Travis Orndorff, as shown on that GoFundMe page: "After entertaining the world over, Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff sacrificed his mind and body and is now in desperate financial abyss. He is in need of 10 thousand dollars to pay his property taxes or he will lose his house. We need to hit that goal by October 1st. Thank you for your donation and the largest donation submitted by 10/1 of at least 500 dollars will receive his Mr Wonderul black and gold robe if we hit our 10k dollar goal."

Presently the campaign has raised over 3,000 USD of the $10,000 needed. This money has come from over 80 people who have pledged funds over the last 5 days.

For more information on how you can help Paul Orndorff, you can visit www.gofundme.com/Mr-wonderful-save-his-house.

nWo
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
