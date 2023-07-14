How did Zelina Vega and Malakai Black meet? WWE star shares details and it is probably not what you think!

Zelina Vega has become one of the most popular superstars on WWE SmackDown. Since joining the Latino World Order, Vega has learned a lot, and her popularity has increased under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio. Fans often look to interact with Vega, and recently on Twitter, she gave them the opportunity to do the same.

On Twitter, Zelina Vega hosted a #AskZelina session where she responded to the questions of her fans. In this interaction, a Twitter user posed a question to the SmackDown superstar, asking her where she met her husband Malakai Black. The user wrote:

"Where did you & your husband meet? #AskZelina."

Vega's answer to this question took everyone by surprise. Quote tweeting the question, the 32-year-old wrote:

"In his DMs."

Vega's story about how she met Malakai Black drew a lot of positive and hilarious responses from her fans on social media. It is worth noting that Zelina Vega got married to Malakai, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, in the year 2018. The duo were in the company together at the time.

While Vega now has become a big superstar on SmackDown, Malakai Black was released from WWE in June 2021 due to budget cuts. Since then, the 38-year-old found a home for himself at All Elite Wrestling.

Zelina Vega impressed in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

This year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match was a lot of fun to watch. While IYO Sky walked out of the event winning the briefcase, all women in the match gave it their best shot. One such superstar who shined during the match was Zelina Vega.

On June 2nd, Vega defeated Lacey Evans to secure a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Since then, the crowd was excited to see her compete. With many expectations on her shoulders, Vega too delivered. Many times, she was close to winning the competition.

Not only did she indulge in brawls with every superstar in the match, but she also produced an iconic moment that will be played for years to come. At one instance in the match, Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark were on the ladder together. That's when Vega delivered a powerbomb to Stark off the ladder and the two landed on another ladder placed below.

This moment between Vega and Stark was called the highlight of the night by many. While Vega failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, her performance calls for her to receive a major push and a good feud heading towards SummerSlam.

