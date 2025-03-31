Huge character change for Bianca Belair, major title change to take place? - 4 finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later today. This is the last edition of the red brand during this ongoing European tour as part of the Road to WrestleMania. This time, RAW will be held in London, England.

Some major stars and segments have been advertised. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will again be face-to-face. Logan Paul plans to call out AJ Styles. Additionally, Jimmy Uso from SmackDown will take on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The biggest thing advertised for RAW is arguably a Women's World Championship match. Rhea Ripley will challenge IYO SKY for the title in a rematch from several weeks ago. This time, Bianca Belair will serve as the special guest referee.

How will this major world title match end? This article will explore a number of potential finishes, which could see a new champion being crowned and even a shocking character change taking place.

Below are four finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY on WWE RAW.

#4. IYO SKY could retain on WWE RAW via an Over The Moonsault

IYO SKY is an extremely decorated superstar. While on the NXT brand, she managed to win the top women's title and the NXT Women's Tag Team Title. On the main roster, she is a former WWE Women's Champion and multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Currently, SKY is the Women's World Champion. She defeated Rhea Ripley weeks ago to win the title on WWE RAW, but Bianca Belair contributed to the win by distracting The Eradicator.

Still, IYO is a fantastic performer. She is capable of defeating anyone fair and square, and SKY may prove that on RAW. The champion could straight up defeat Rhea cleanly by nailing the Over The Moonsault to pick up a pinfall victory.

#3. Rhea Ripley could win back her prized Women's World Title and go on to WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today, regardless of gender. She is a massive star, and in terms of popularity, she is right up there with the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

While Rhea did lose the Women's World Championship to IYO, her first reign was far more dominant. The WWE star beat Charlotte to win the belt and proceeded to defend against the likes of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, and others. She was borderline unstoppable.

The Eradicator might bring that unstoppable nature back on RAW today. As good as IYO is, even The Genius of the Sky might be unable to withstand an onslaught from Ripley, ending with The Riptide for the one, two, and three. Then, a new champion would be crowned, and Rhea would go to WrestleMania.

#2. Bianca Belair could cost IYO the win, but this time with her referee power

Bianca Belair is another one of the greatest female stars in WWE history. She main-evented WrestleMania alongside Sasha Banks, won the Royal Rumble Match, and is a multi-time world champion on both RAW and SmackDown. Belair has been truly generational.

The EST played a pivotal role in the Women's World Championship changing hands last time. She was seen cheering on IYO, which agitated and distracted The Eradicator. Bianca could potentially attempt to overcorrect her behavior on WWE RAW.

To try to show she wasn't choosing sides, Bianca could, either purposely or indirectly, cost IYO SKY the Women's World Title on RAW. If she cheers Rhea on or overly inserts her authority towards IYO, it could be enough to allow Rhea to slam SKY for the win.

#1. The EST could turn heel and viciously attack both women

Since joining WWE's main roster, Bianca Belair has been a babyface. While she dabbled in being a heel on NXT, her run on RAW and SmackDown has been as a hero. However, that could change come RAW. In fact, there is a chance it has been slowly changing without fans' realizing it.

In addition to the drama with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, where Belair has been getting booed by WWE fans, she also has drama with Jade Cargill and Naomi. Some fans still believe Bianca is being manipulative and potentially had a part in Jade's attack. However, for now, that's just speculation.

Regardless of how that specific story goes, come RAW, Bianca could officially turn heel for the first time on the main roster. All she needs to do is shockingly assault both Rhea and IYO, brutally laying both women out. Stopping fans from witnessing a finish to what could be an all-time great match is a heel move, but attacking beloved stars is even worse.

