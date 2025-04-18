Huge CM Punk update ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41 main event this Saturday night. A major update regarding his presentation for the match has been reported.

The Best in the World will compete in his first WrestleMania main event after an illustrious career with the company. Triple H and his crew may be giving him a special spot on the show to remember the match.

PWInsider has reported that the timing of Living Colour playing Fremont Street this Friday is for "the reasons you think." The report states that fans can 99.9% expect the legendary band to play CM Punk to the ring on Saturday night for his first WrestleMania main event.

The band last played Punk to the ring at WrestleMania for his match against The Undertaker in 2013. Unfortunately, The Best in the World lost that contest. Living Colour recently liked WWE’s post highlighting some of the best live WrestleMania entrances of all time.

While this cannot be taken as a confirmation that Living Colour is set to appear on The Show of Shows, the timing of the move does add to fans’ curiosity.

CM Punk will be joined by Paul Heyman for WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman called in a favor at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 to help Roman Reigns. He asked Punk to join the OG Bloodline in their fight against Solo Sikoa’s crew.

The Best in the World recently asked for a return favor ahead of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman will join CM Punk for his first WrestleMania main event to return the favor.

The moment will be a big one for fans who are aware of their journey together, which has lasted over two decades. It will be interesting to see what Reigns’ former Wiseman has in store for the WWE Universe at the show.

