Huge grudge match confirmed for next week's WWE NXT

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Former best friends to do battle next week on NXT

On next week's episode of NXT, the intense rivalry between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will come to a head as the two Superstars will face each other.

The bad blood between these two Superstars who were almost like sisters to each other started when Dakota Kai turned her back on Rhea Ripley's team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year by brutally attacking Tegan Nox and taking her out of commission. She also removed Nox's knee-brace and kept it with her as a prized possession.

Dakota Kai lost the opportunity to get selected for Rhea Ripley's team and according to her, Tegan Nox should have supported her but instead, she remained silent. Hence, The Captain of Team Kick said that her actions on Nox were justified.

Tegan Nox returned last week on the Black and Gold brand to take part in a #1 Contender's Battle Royal Match for the NXT Women's Championship which was eventually won by Bianca Belair. However, Kai, who wasn't a part of the match, emerged at ringside to shove Nox off the top rope and eliminate her.

After getting another big opportunity in her career foiled by Kai, The Girl with The Shiniest Wizard looks to settle the score once and for all next week.