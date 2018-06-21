WWE Rumor Mill: Huge name confirmed for Mae Young Classic 2018

A Japanese news outlet has broken the news - and a current WWE champion is a huge fan of this legendary wrestler!

Meiko Satomura hits the Scorpio Rising on Pete Dunne

Tokyo Sports has reported that Meiko Satomura will be in the Mae Young Classic 2018.

WWE today revealed details around the second ever edition of the hugely popular tournament and it seems one huge name has been confirmed by the Japanese press outlet.

Satomura is said to be one of the best women's wrestlers in the world over the past 15 years, even being spoken about ahead of Asuka or Io Shirai.

The 38-year old Joshi Legend is one of the most respected wrestlers in the world and a true pioneer of joshi puroresu. Satomura was trained by legendary Joshi Chigusa Nagayo, appearing in special attraction matches with NJPW and Big Japan.

The legendary wrestler also took part in WCW’s short-lived women’s division in the US at only 17 years old.

Satomura aged 17 in WCW

In 2006, Satomura founded Sendai Girls, which has become one of Japan’s top Joshi promotions, and has continued to work elsewhere as well - including in promotions such as Stardom and CHIKARA.

In the latter, Satomura participated in the King of Trios, leading her Team Sendai (alongside DASH Chisako & Sendai Sachiko) to the semifinals before winning the 2016 King of Trios, with Cassandra Miyagi replacing Sachiko.

The same squad made the finals again for last year’s King of Trios, but lost out to British Strong Style - WWE NXT and UK stars Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. Dunne, in fact, had huge praise for Satomura.

#KOT17 finals - got to step in the ring with one of my favourite wrestlers Meiko Satomura pic.twitter.com/dQK7DR75UA — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 3, 2017

In total, her career in Japan has earned her World championship titles with Stardom, Sendai Girls and GAEA, and the Joshi legend has also become a staple on the UK scene over the past year and change.

Tokyo Sports, one of the leading sports newspapers in Japan, has previously broken news of Kairi Sane and Io Shirai both heading to the WWE and they're reporting that Meiko Satomura is heading to the WWE to compete in this summer’s Mae Young Classic.

While Satomura has not commented personally herself on the news, it should be noted that Sendai Girls, the promotion founded and run by Satomura, shared the report on their official Twitter account and Satomura retweeted it.

Well, WWE may not be far off of confirming the competitors for the Mae Young Classic 2018 with the tournament kicking off early August, but it already looks like this year's edition will be huge!

What do you think of Satomura's involvement and who would you like to see join her? Let us know in the comments.