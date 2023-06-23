Huge name to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40? Hint: it's not Cody Rhodes 

Roman Reigns has been a dominating force on WWE's main roster. The Tribal Chief has steamrolled over some of the biggest names in the company since winning the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020. The current poster boy of WWE recently surpassed 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion and doesn't seem to be dropping his title anytime soon.

WWE introducing the World Heavyweight Championship has further suggested that The Tribal Chief could be in for a longer reign. It wouldn't be surprising if the Stamford-based company has Reigns walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If that is indeed the case, then he could be dethroned by Gunther at the event.

For those unaware, a recent report has revealed that Gunther is currently the favorite to win WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Given that, the odds of The Ring General being the one to finally dethrone Reigns can't be ruled out. Gunther could potentially win the rumble next year to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Given how WWE has booked him as an insurmountable force on the main roster, he might very well end up dethroning Reigns at The Show of Shows in April 2024.

Truth be told, The Ring General has all the attributes to end The Tribal Chief's reign. Much like Reigns, Gunther has been a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. The 35-year-old star has managed to make a name for himself courtesy of some impressive performances in the last year or so.

While it wouldn't be an easy task, Gunther potentially dethroning Roman Reigns next year would skyrocket his career to new heights, establishing him as a megastar.

Gunther recently shared his thoughts on a potential match against Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns and Gunther are yet to square off against each other in a WWE ring, fans have been speculating about a dream match between the two for quite some time now.

The Ring General recently shared his thoughts on a potential clash against The Tribal Chief. The current Intercontinental Champion believes that there is no rush for an encounter with Reigns.

"I think there’s no rush with that (match with Roman Reigns). I think he’s doing his thing right now and I’m very focused on doing my thing so, didn’t really have an urge to, like seek out that confrontation yet but as you said, down the line, it’s definitely one of the matches that fans are looking forward to,” said Gunther via Post Wrestling.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Gunther On Potential Match With Roman Reigns: Right Now We're Very Far Apart From Each Other dlvr.it/SqyqZv Gunther On Potential Match With Roman Reigns: Right Now We're Very Far Apart From Each Other dlvr.it/SqyqZv

Meanwhile, the Imperium leader is currently involved in an angle with Matt Riddle on the red brand. Fans can expect a potential match between the two at Money in the Bank.

