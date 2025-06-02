Huge name to be left off Money in the Bank despite holding WWE's top championship? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this weekend in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The biggest highlight of the night will, as usual, be the traditional men's and women's ladder matches. Apart from these, WWE will also feature some big bouts on the show. But a top champion may be left off the card for the upcoming spectacle.

Ad

IYO SKY might miss her second consecutive premium live event despite being the Women's World Champion. The 35-year-old last defended her championship at WrestleMania 41, and since then, there hasn't been any clear direction for her. SKY also missed Backlash 2025. Given her recent booking, it does not look like she will be featured at Money in the Bank either.

The Genius of the Sky is currently not involved in any active storyline, and she has been doing nothing except posting backstage selfies from every week's RAW. Besides, four matches have already been added to the card for Money in the Bank, leaving little to no room for IYO SKY's involvement. Also, one episode of RAW would not be adequate to build a championship match for her.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, chances are high that the Damage CTRL member will miss out on the upcoming spectacle in Los Angeles. The Women's World Championship is the top prize of RAW's women's division, but IYO SKY missing out on two PLEs in a row poses a serious concern. It will be interesting to see how things shape up and what the future holds for SKY.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

IYO SKY to receive her next challenger immediately after Money in the Bank?

IYO SKY has been looking for a worthy challenger since WrestleMania 41, and it looks like that wait might soon be over. The RAW after Money in the Bank could be where SKY may finally confront her next challenger. Several superstars are currently waiting to get their hands on the Women's World Champion.

Ad

Six superstars will compete in the Women's Ladder Match at Money in the Bank this weekend. Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez are two of the prominent participants from Monday Night RAW, with the last spot to be filled from tonight's qualifier match between Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and IVY Nile.

There is a possibility that either of the RAW stars can win that briefcase and put IYO SKY on notice next week. Ripley is currently one of the favorites to win the contest, and if she does, she may not wait any longer to cash it on the Damage CTRL member.

Mami could lay out a direct challenge to Sky, making their match official for an upcoming premium live event. However, that is currently speculation, and it remains to be seen how things actually shape up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More