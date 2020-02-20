Huge NXT TakeOver: Portland rematch announced

Two weeks from now, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will once again lock horns on WWE NXT in a steel cage match. The match was made official by NXT General Manager William Regal in a backstage segment.

TakeOver: Portland saw Tegan Nox trying to get retribution on former best friend Dakota Kai for the latter's heinous attacks on her at TakeOver: WarGames II. Nox dished out punishment on Kai in the street fight match but when she tried to put her away, two-time Mae Young Classic competitor Raquel Gonzalez came out of nowhere to attack Lady Kane and help The Captain of Team Kick win the match.

Tonight's episode of the Black and Gold brand saw Dakota Kai thanking her new friend Raquel Gonzalez for helping her in the match last Sunday and promised that they got each other's back. Raquel said that she could not stand watching Nox getting one opportunity after another while Kai was constantly pushed aside.

She claimed that she understood the feeling as she had to keep sitting at the WWE Performance Center for far too long waiting for an opportunity to come. Kai then claimed that with the two of them together, they will be untouchable.

Regal then walked in and stated that Kai is indeed untouchable except that she will have to face Tegan Nox in two weeks and there will be no outside interferences as it will be a steel cage match. It will be interesting to see if Nox can get her revenge on Kai on the March 8 episode of NXT.