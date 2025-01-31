Huge return; Major name to make official debut and shockingly win? - 4 finishes for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Arguably the most exciting and interesting Premium Live Event WWE puts on each and every year is about a day away. Tomorrow, the sports entertainment juggernaut will host the 2025 Royal Rumble.

There are four big matches booked for the show. This includes Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match, and two major Royal Rumble Matches.

One of the more interesting bouts on the card is the Women's Royal Rumble Match. World Wrestling Entertainment is stacked when it comes to the main roster women's division, and that doesn't even include potential surprises from NXT, legends, and returns.

But how might the upcoming bout end? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for tomorrow's epic 30-woman battle royal. This includes a returning star getting the win, a comeback to cost somebody else a victory, and a brand-new name standing tall.

Below are four finishes for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4. Becky Lynch could return at #30 and win

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female star of all time. Her level of popularity, especially during the rise of The Man character, hadn't been seen before. In fact, Becky even headlined and won in the main event of WrestleMania. She was the first woman to ever do that.

The Man hasn't been seen on WWE television in quite some time. She lost her Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia. On the following episode of RAW, Becky lost in a Steel Cage Match to The Miracle Kid. This, of course, was all thanks to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Big Time Becks hasn't been back since, but many expect that to change tomorrow. The Man could very well enter as a surprise at #30 and proceed to knock out every last competitor to win. She has won the bout before, so who is to say she can't do it again and proceed to challenge Liv Morgan at WrestleMania?

#3. Jordynne Grace could make her official WWE debut and shockingly win

Jordynne Grace is one of the most athletically impressive pro wrestlers in the world. The multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion is a total powerhouse and can throw around even the biggest of names

Technically, Grace isn't completely new to WWE. She appeared in last year's Royal Rumble Match representing TNA Wrestling. She then made several appearances on NXT television last year as a TNA talent. Now, however, she is seemingly fully joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jordynne's debut as an official WWE talent could lead to the most shocking win in Royal Rumble history. She could defeat 30 other women and stand tall in her first official match as a talent for the company. From there, Grace could go on to headline WrestleMania.

#2. Jade Cargill could return and cost Bianca Belair the win

Jade Cargill has been a hit in WWE. She joined the pro wrestling company in late 2023 and made her official debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has since managed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions.

Unfortunately, Cargill has been away for a while now. Despite previously being one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade has been missing following a shocking parking lot attack. Nobody knows who laid her out, but some fans think Bianca Belair and Naomi could be behind the dastardly move.

If that is indeed the case, Jade could show up in the Royal Rumble and shockingly attack Belair, costing her former partner the win. This could then allow someone like Liv Morgan to get the cheap victory. It may not be earned, but a win is a win.

#1. Charlotte Flair could win by last eliminating Bayley

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female competitor in WWE history. The Queen is a 14-time World Champion who has also managed to hold the NXT Women's Title and tag team gold. She is also a former Royal Rumble winner.

While there is a lot of speculation regarding the potential returns of Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, Asuka, and others, there is no need to speculate about Charlotte. Vignettes have been teasing The Queen's return to WWE this weekend.

Flair could very well win her second Royal Rumble Match. In what would be fitting given their history, she could be part of the final two alongside Bayley. From there, Charlotte could knock Bayley out and stand tall. Who knows, Charlotte vs. Tiffany Stratton could be a major WrestleMania match.

