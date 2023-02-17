Months and months of brewing animosity will culminate at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will have their rubber match in Montreal, where they will settle the score once and for all.

The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble 2022, owing to some outside interference. Lesnar returned the favor at Crown Jewel the same year, but Lashley got the last laugh with a brutal post-match assault that left his rival reeling.

With each individual tied at one victory apiece, the rubber match's outcome will be unpredictable. Let's look at four potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#4 The Hurt Business reunites to help Bobby Lashley defeat Brock Lesnar

Are we getting a Hurt Business reunion?

A Hurt Business reunion has been teased persistently on RAW over the last few months. MVP pulled some strings with Adam Pearce to rehire Bobby Lashley and help his friend Omos to earn a United States Title match. The veteran has approached Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the same time frame.

MVP's intentions seem clear - he wants to reunite The Hurt Business. The signs are there, but it's time to organize a full-fledged reunion. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 provides a suitable opportunity - Alexander, Benjamin, and even Omos could interfere to help Lashley win the match.

This would cement Lashley's heel turn, which has been teased following his cowardly actions in recent weeks. Furthermore, it would provide all involved with a fresh direction.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 ends in a double count-out

These two veterans are so evenly matched.

Many fans were surprised when WWE announced Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for The Chamber. They had speculated that the rubber match would take place at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, but the company had other ideas.

However, there is a slight possibility that the creative team could stall this feud until 'Mania. The traditional way would be to book a non-finish with no conclusive winner. Considering that Lashley and Lesnar are both protected assets, neither man would look weak in the eventual outcome.

Hence, WWE may be tempted to book a double count-out. The All Mighty could spear The Beast through the barricade, and neither man would return to the ring.

#2 Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley clean

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Another Contract Signing descends into chaos as #BrockLesnar engages @fightbobby en route to their showdown at #WWEChamber on Saturday and falls right into The All Mighty’s trap. Another Contract Signing descends into chaos as #BrockLesnar engages @fightbobby en route to their showdown at #WWEChamber on Saturday and falls right into The All Mighty’s trap. #WWERaw https://t.co/D1a0g6hzyA

Thus far, we've underestimated Brock Lesnar. The Beast is a clear favorite heading into every match. Despite his competitor being Bobby Lashley, who claims to have his number, Lesnar isn't the underdog heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Considering his underwhelming booking last year, expect The Beast Incarnate to come out strong. Lesnar needs a massive victory to regain momentum and make him look invincible again. As such, he will comfortably defeat Lashley clean with no shenanigans to close the feud.

Furthermore, following their brawl on WWE RAW that saw Lashley come out on top, Lesnar seems like the likely victor.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to cost Brock Lesnar a massive victory

News broke a while ago that WWE had approached Stone Cold Steve Austin for a massive dream match against The Beast Incarnate. However, The Rattlesnake turned down the offer and isn't expected to compete at WrestleMania.

The world of WWE is very unpredictable. There is a genuine possibility that this was a ploy. The company may have convinced Austin to return for one more match. With Lesnar's direction for 'Mania unclear and Lashley out of the mix, the future seems uncertain for The Beast Incarnate.

Hence, Triple H might pull off a massive shocker by having Austin interfere in Lesnar vs. Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 to set up a blockbuster encounter at The Show of Shows.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes