WWE News: Huge six-man Tag Team Match confirmed for Extreme Rules Kickoff Pre-Show

Sanity will battle The New Day

What's the story?

As per confirmed by WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige on social media, former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day will compete in a huge six-man tag team match against SmackDown Live's latest acquisition SAnitY at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Following their initial call-up to the main roster as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, former NXT faction SAnitY eventually made its unofficial in-ring debut for SmackDown Live three weeks ago, when they went head-to-head against former SD Live Tag Team Champions The Usos in a tag team match.

However, prior to their scheduled tag team match against Jimmy and Jey Uso, the menacing trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe laid out a gruesome beatdown to their slated opponents and marked their main roster arrival in style.

Also, on last week's edition of SmackDown Live, The New Day also suffered the same fate as The Usos, as SAnitY once again made their presence felt by attacking the trio of Big E, Kofi, and Xavier Woods during their pancake-eating competition.

The heart of the matter

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige has announced via her official Twitter handle that The New Day is now all set to compete in a Tables Match against former NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show, this Sunday.

Paige went on to post the following on her Twitter, following the hectic aftermath of the wild brawl between The New Day and SAnitY on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Tables are breaking!

Pancakes are flying!

So I’m making it OFFICIAL.

The New Day vs. SAnitY for the #ExtremeRules Kickoff...



...in a #TablesMatch. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gKDBTDR6go — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2018

What's next?

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and so far a total of 10 matches have been confirmed for the main show.

Below is the updated card for Extreme Rules:

AJ Styles vs Rusev- WWE Championship

Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax- Extreme Rules Match for Raw Women's Championship

The Deleters of World vs The B-Team- Raw Tag Team Championships

Carmella vs Asuka- SmackDown Live Women's Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers vs Team Hell No- SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) vs Seth Rollins- 30-minute Iron Man Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura- WWE United States Championship

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens- Steel Cage Match

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin- Singles Match

Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley- Singles Match

The New Day vs SAnitY- Tables Match (Kickoff Show)

Who will emerge on top in this match at Extreme Rules? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!