    WWE News: Huge SmackDown Tag Team Championship match announced for Money in the Bank 

    The Bludgeon Brothers will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

    Phillipa Marie
    ANALYST
    News 23 May 2018, 07:11 IST
    1.50K

    The Bludgeon Brothers will defend their Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Money in the Bank
    What's the story?

    The Bludgeon Brothers will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Money In The Bank on June 17th.

    In case you didn't know...

    The Bludgeon Brothers picked up the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania and have managed to destroy the Tag Team Division over the past few months.

    The Usos and The New Day were completely dominated by the team of Harper and Rowan and the duo hasn't been in action on SmackDown Live since before Backlash earlier this month.

    Gallows and Anderson were moved over to SmackDown Live as part of The Superstar Shakeup last month and could be the biggest test for The Bludgeon Brothers as Champions, even though this is their first Championship opportunity since WrestleMania 33.

    The heart of the matter

    Gallows and Anderson defeated The Usos this week on SmackDown Live which allows the duo to go on to face Harper and Rowan at Money in the Bank next month.

    The Bludgeon Brothers have been unstoppable over the past few months, but Gallows and Anderson could easily be their toughest test to date.

    What's next?

    The Bludgeon Brothers haven't been in action for a number of months but could return to SmackDown Live in the near future to build up their match with Gallows and Anderson next month.

    Author's take

    Gallows and Anderson have won Championships all over the world and are one of the teams that the WWE have overlooked ever since they were signed by the company back in 2016.

    This is their first Championship opportunity in more than a year and hopefully, it's the start of a decent push for The Good Brothers.

    WWE SmackDown Luke Harper Erick Rowan
