Huge steel cage match announced for next week's episode of NXT

In tonight's episode of WWE NXT, The Velveteen Dream challenged Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong to a steel cage match for next week and requested General Manager William Regal to make it official. Strong also accepted his challenge and promised to break Dream's back once again.

The match was later made official on television as it was announced by lead commentator Mauro Ranallo.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

The incensed rivalry between Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong has been brewing for quite a while. Strong defeated Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship way back in September after hitting him with the End of Heartache which also injured The Vainglorious One's back.

After taking some time off to recuperate, Dream returned on the February 5 episode of the Black and Gold brand to attack The Undisputed Era and Roderick Strong. Ever since returning, Dream has been playing mind games with Strong by targetting The Messiah of The Backbreaker's wife and fellow Superstar, Marina Shafir.

Although Strong no longer holds the North American champion, Velveteen Dream wants to get retribution over the former champion for injuring him.

Besides this match, we will get another steel cage match next week as Dakota Kai will take on Tegan Nox as it was announced last week.