Huge stipulation to return after 20 years for Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins? Exploring potential WWE WrestleMania 41 swerve

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will finally battle it out in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. Could the company bring back an iconic stipulation after 20 years for the bout?

The blood feud between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins has been one of, if not the hottest, rivalry going into WWE WrestleMania 41. On the latest SmackDown episode, the contract signing segment confirmed that the Triple-Threat bout will close the show on Night One of The Show of Shows. With that said an iconic stipulation could return after 20 years to raise the stakes of the bout.

When the OTC returned to WWE RAW after getting injured at Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman accompanied him as he assaulted Seth Rollins. However, Heyman made a risky move by going up to a beaten-up CM Punk to comfort him. This led to Reigns taking out Punk, too, that night. The Wiseman repeated his questionable actions and had an emotional moment with The Best in The World as he announced that the Triple-Threat match would headline The Show of Shows and The Second City Saint would finally fulfill his dream.

This cold war for the special counsel's presence between Roman Reigns and CM Punk could lead to a massive stipulation at WrestleMania 41: Paul Heyman's custody will be on the line. Who knows? That could perhaps be the favor that Punk could cash in.

Realistically, it is unlikely that something like this will happen. Still, if the stars align if it happens, it will be the first time since the famous "Custody of Dominik" ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in 2005 that someone's custody will be on the line in a bout, Paul Heyman will be powerless in that situation, much like Dominik was.

What if this swerve happens at WWE WrestleMania 41 when Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins face off?

While it will make sense for Roman Reigns or CM Punk to win the match, considering their history with The Wiseman, Seth Rollins will also be in the mix.

In case The Visionary wins the match and aligns himself with Paul Heyman, fans could witness the most monumental heel turn in WWE history, which might lead to a multi-year title reign, much like The Tribal Chief had when he originally aligned himself with The Wiseman.

It should be noted that it is just an imaginary scenario for now, but there's a high chance The Best in The World will cash in his favor at WWE WrestleMania 41, potentially changing the landscape of the industry.

