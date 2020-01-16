Huge tag team match confirmed for WWE Worlds Collide

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Will we see #DIY reunite?

Recently, NXT UK Superstar and one half of Moustache Mountain, Trent Seven expressed his desire on Twitter to face #DIY at WWE Worlds Collide after Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came together to stop The Undisputed Era from attacking The Blackheart. That dream match is now confirmed as #DIY will now reunite to take on Moustache Mountain at the said event on January 25.

#DIY vs Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide

During the second half the show, we got a glimpse of Johnny Gargano in the parking lot area who was later greeted by Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart thanked Gargano for having his back earlier in the night and while he was making his way back, The Rebel Heart of NXT stopped him and asked if he had seen what Trent Seven had tweeted earlier on.

Ciampa replied that he has seen Seven's tweet of wanting to face #DIY at Worlds Collide. Gargano then asked Ciampa if he would like to reunite for "old time's sake" and after pondering for some time, he replied that he would like to do it.

Now, that the match is set we will get to see the two former NXT Tag Team Championships winning teams face each other at Worlds Collide in a Survivor Series-esque situation where the Superstars from NXT and NXT UK will compete for brand supremacy.