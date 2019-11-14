Huge title match announced for SmackDown

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE

Kofi Kingston

WWE have announced on The Bump that New Day will be defending their titles against The Revival on Friday Night SmackDown. The 7-time champions won the title last Friday at the taping in Manchester after Kofi Kingston and Big E pinned their opponents.

There are no rematch clauses in WWE anymore but it looks like the company still plans on giving some of their stars an opportunity here and there to win their titles back. This could be one such instance or it could also be a way of turning New Day heel.

A heel turn for Kofi Kingston has been teased for some time and him dropping the title within a week of getting it can be a great way to set things up. The former WWE Champion could lash out at The Revival or Big E after the match and effectively turn heel.

It is also worth noting that the winner of the match will face The Viking Raiders and The Undisputed Era at Survivor Series. Unless the titles change hands once again, it is very likely to be The New Day in the match up but the WWE Universe would not mind if The Revival are added to the triple threat match instead.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!