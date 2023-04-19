Huge Triple Threat championship match set for upcoming WWE show

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Indi Hartwell will defend her title against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match next week at Spring Breakin'.

The Prodigy was forced to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship at Roadblock after collapsing in the ring following her title match against Meiko Satomura. At Stand & Deliver, the gold was defended in a Ladder match involving Indi Hartwell, Perez, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, and Tiffany Stratton.

Indi won the title with help from WWE RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis. On the latest edition of NXT, Roxanne Perez collided with Zoey Stark in a singles match, which she won. After the bout, she was about to cut a promo but was interrupted by Hartwell.

The latter stated that she wants to be a fighting champion and offered to give Perez a shot at the title at Spring Breakin' next week. Roxanne accepted the offer, admitting that she'd do anything to get her title back.

Tiffany Stratton then showed up and stated that she deserved a shot at the WWE NXT Women's Championship. Indi Hartwell decided to make the match a Triple Threat, and it has been confirmed for Spring Breakin' next week.

