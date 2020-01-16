Huge triple-threat match announced for WWE NXT tonight

Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE NXT

WWE have announced that Lio Rush, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tyler Breeze square off in a Triple Threat match tonight on NXT. They are fighting for a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight championship currently held by Angel Garza.

Lio Rush, who dropped the title to Garza last month will be looking to grab this opportunity with both hands. He has been eyeing that title back and this is his best opportunity to get a rematch.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has been on an impressive run in the Cruiserweight division and this will be his golden chance to get a shot at the title. Meanwhile, Tyler Breeze, who debuted on 205 Live last week is looking to make an instant impact.

The winner, however, will not get his hands on Angel Garza straightway nor will it be a one-on-one matchup. The NXT Cruiserweight championship will be defended in a Fatal 4-Wat match at WWE Worlds Collide later this month. The pay-per-view will be on January 25th – a day before Royal Rumble.

Joining tonight's winner and Angel Garza in the Fatal 4-Way will be two Superstars from NXT UK. The names of the Superstars from the British division have not been revealed as of this writing.