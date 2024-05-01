Hulk Hogan claims he received a text message from WWE legend "2 days after he died"; what did it allegedly say?

WWE owes a lot to Hulk Hogan for shaping what the company is today. The Hulkster's influence helped wrestling become popular and motivated countless fans and aspiring wrestlers.

However, Hulk Hogan stands out from the rest in terms of extraordinary narratives concerning his own life. His anecdotes, shared during interviews, have reached iconic status due to their sheer absurdity.

The iconic wrestler has put forth some of the most extreme assertions that the industry has ever seen. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has shockingly stated that he got a voice message from Rowdy Roddy Piper after the latter passed away.

Expand Tweet

Rowdy Roddy Piper spent several years in WWE on and off the stage. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 61 due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

In his heyday, Piper was Hogan's arch rival and they had a rocky relationship for most of their time in the spotlight. In an interview with The 700 Club, The Hulkster shocked everyone by revealing that he received a voice message from the late Rowdy Roddy Piper two days after he died.

"There was an A&E special about Roddy Piper. When they go to credits, there is a message. It was not a text message, it was a voice message. But this text message came in two days after he died and the message goes ‘I’m just loving you, my brother. Just walkin’ with Jesus. Walkin’ with Jesus and loving you, my brother." [H/T Cultaholic]

What the future has in store for The Hulkster remains to be seen.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan must have been confused

It can be said that maybe WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's memory is a bit hazy, and he does not remember everything correctly.

Expand Tweet

Hogan recounted this story during an installment of WWE Legends, where he also shared the recording of the late Rowdy Roddy Piper's voicemail. Piper might have possibly sent the message to Hogan before he passed away, but, probably, The Hulkster did not receive or find out about it until after Piper had already left us.

Hulk Hogan has spun countless incredible stories about himself and his professional wrestling journey. This may be just another example of Hogan's tendency to stretch the truth. It is a possibility that the voice message was sent to Hulk when Piper was still alive, and Hogan is fabricating events yet again.