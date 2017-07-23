Hulk Hogan gets locked out of his house half-naked

Whatchya' gonna do when Hulkamania runs around naked in his front yard??

Dude, where are my clothes?

Whats the story?

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter earlier today to let fans know about a pretty compromising situation he found himself in.

In case you didn't know....

The Hulkster has had a difficult time in recent years. From his divorce, best-friend betrayal, the infamous sex tape, the Gawker trial and of course, the leaked audio of Hogan using some racially insensitive verbiage.

However, Hulk seems to have rebounded nicely after winning the Gawker trial and even opening up a new Hogan's Beach Shop location in Orlando.

In 2015, Hogan was fired by WWE after the leaked audio tapes were discovered. However, since that time, it appears that Hogan may have worked his way back into a potential return with the company. While nothing has been confirmed, there have been reports that suggest WWE officials are considering bringing Hogan back, at least on a legends contract. It's also worth noting that Triple H is said to be one of the ones who believes Hogan deserves a second chance.

The heart of the matter...

Followers of Hulk Hogan on Twitter were amused, while others were stunned when Hogan posted a Tweet informing fans that he had apparently locked himself out of his Clearwater Beach home this morning, wearing nothing except his tighty-whities.

Here's a look at the Tweet from earlier today:

What to do when u lock urself out of ur own house in your underwear,break down a door,hope 4help,use the yard like ur dogs,no phone??? HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017

What's next?

There are conflicting reports regarding whether or not Hogan will, in fact, make a WWE return. Some have said that Hogan may not even have the desire to come back. This is something that will only be revealed in time.

As of now, Hogan has remained somewhat low-key, focusing on his businesses in the Orlando and Tampa Bay areas.

Authors take....

While the story itself is pretty hilarious, I do believe it's time to bring Hogan back. If for nothing else, to at least give him the opportunity to apologise to whoever else he feels he may need to apologise to, but also to simply finish things the right way.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most important pieces of the fabric of professional wrestling as we know it today. I'm sure that will sting for some, but if you're honest with yourself, how can you deny this?

When the average non-wrestling fan is asked to name one professional wrestler, most will almost always say Hulk Hogan. He is one of those original larger than life personas who help bring the sport to mainstream society, which helped put insane salaries in wrestlers bank accounts.

The bottom line is simple. Hogan has paid the price for his stupid mistake. He has never denied anything and has always accepted full responsibility. It's time to let it go and let Hulkamania run wild one last time

