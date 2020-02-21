Hulk Hogan heel turn and nWo Wolfpack vs. Hollywood discussed by WWE Hall of Famers

Hulk Hogan (left) went on to become one of the most menacing heels in pro wrestling as the leader of the nWo

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Kevin Nash alongside Scott Hall addressed the impact of Hulk Hogan turning heel in WCW.

Nash asserted that Hogan transforming from the ultimate babyface to the villainous leader of the nWo was the pinnacle of WCW’s glory days.

Additionally, Nash weighed in on what went wrong in the nWo vs. WCW angle, including the split in the former faction which saw the nWo Wolfpack go up against the nWo Hollywood aka nWo Black & White faction.

As regards to Hulk Hogan’s heel turn being the peak of WCW’s success, Nash stated -

"I don't think it went any higher than Hogan turning (heel). When Hogan turned, that was the pinnacle to finally get the ultimate babyface to turn heel.”

Furthermore, Nash noted that the primary reason behind him and Scott Hall parting ways with the WWE and joining WCW was simply the fact that they got paid more by WCW.

Nash continued that jumping ship from WWE to WCW was akin to leaving the Queen Mary and getting into the Titanic – adding that the storylines on WCW TV were rotten, he and Hall only joined the company for money, and knew they weren’t going to get much creatively.

Moreover, Nash expounded that there were several mistakes in the nWo vs. WCW storyline. He explained that the original idea was to have the nWo take over complete control of the WCW Nitro brand whereas WCW only retained control of its Thunder brand.

Nash highlighted that WCW would eventually regain control of Nitro as a steady stream of nWo members would ally themselves with WCW.

He also emphasized that there wasn’t enough conflict between the nWo Wolfpack and the nWo Black & White factions, and they didn’t really fight each other.

The WWE Hall of Famer harked back to the nWo split; opining that while Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage went their own way, he (Nash) and Scott Hall should’ve gone their own way.

Nash reiterated that he and Hall shouldn’t have been split during the breakdown of the nWo, and it was this split that was yet another factor which considerably hurt the storyline.