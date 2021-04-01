Vince McMahon sent his own private jet just to bring WWE legend's ring gear

Hulk Hogan recently revealed that Vince McMahon sent him on his private jet to get the Hulkster's ring gear from Tampa to Canada following his match with The Rock at WrestleMania 18.

On After The Bell, Corey Graves asked Hulk Hogan if the plan was for him to return to his classic red and yellow attire after his match with The Rock at WrestleMania. Hogan said it wasn't the initial plan and that they changed plans following the incredible crowd reaction that he got.

He said that Vince McMahon ordered him to bring his red and yellow attire to the RAW after WrestleMania, which was to take place the very next day:

"My hand was forced. And truth be told, I almost missed the Monday Night RAW in Montreal. For whatever reason, if you go back and listen to the crowd, it was 50-50, but as the match wore on, if you really listen to who they were cheering for, it gets a little sketchy. I came out of the ring and Vince goes, 'Where's your red and yellow stuff?' I said, 'I don't have it with me.' I said, 'It's in Tampa,' and he goes, 'I'm sending somebody to get it.' I said, 'No, you'll never find it. I've got this crazy 22,000 sq. ft. house, it's packed away, and plus the stuff I need, I got specific (stuff), you just can't grab a pair of yellow boots and tights and a headband. There's stuff that fits me right and doesn't fit me right.

"Vince put me on his Challenger (private jet), I flew back that night, got the red and yellow stuff, and flew back. I was the last plane to land at Montreal, they had a snow storm that night."

Hogan said he didn't use the red and yellow ring gear for the following night's RAW.

Vince McMahon vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 19

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan

A year after his return to WWE and the iconic match with The Rock, Hulk Hogan had yet another WrestleMania match, this time against Vince McMahon.

The two faced off against each other for the first time ever, in a Street Fight. Hogan got the win after landing a few leg drops on Vince McMahon.

