Hulk Hogan: Your intense feedback about Hulkster as a possible WWE creative booker

Hulk Hogan as a WWE creative booker. You spoke out very loudly with your written words about my Sportskeeda column last week.

It was there that I asked if Hulk Hogan should be part of the WWE creative-booking department. My story received a virtual barrage of passionate feedback on Sportskeeda, Facebook, Twitter, email, and other social media platforms that picked up this viral story.

Most of them had the same slant that Hulk Hogan is interested in only Hogan and would do anything to get himself over.

I understand how a majority of you went back to his reputation of being like that when he was an active wrestler. But I think from my standpoint -- and the minority of "Hey, why not" comments -- it might have come back, at least more evenly.

Going back to my stance, this Hulk Hogan, who is not going into the ring, not having any of his faithful wrestler friends at his side to agree with him, would bring 40 plus years of creativity into the business with him to impart onto today's product and talents.

The man would perhaps advise and fine-tune storylines as well as characterizations. He would not be in a position to take the spotlight. I am not sure I made that clear in my first story about this topic.

"You can tell us that all day," wrote Richard Ellson, a non-Hogan supporter who emailed me. "He'll find a way to take credit and get his face all over RAW and SmackDown and probably NXT. Bad idea!"

A fan of the Facebook group "The Cult of Cornette" had a very outrageous comment about Hulk Hogan becoming a part of the creative team.

"Hulk introduces a storyline where Roman Reigns drops the title to The Rock at WrestleMania. After the win, Hulkster talks his way into an immediate title match. He squashes The Rock and also Roman on the way out of the ring."

On the flip side, praise for Hulk Hogan came from many. This one stood out as it is from someone who chatted with Hulk.

"Hulk Hogan would be an excellent choice to be on the creative side," wrote Tim Blockner. "He's done all he can in the ring and the current talent pool in the WWE could really cull from his ages of experience. I went to his Hogan's Beach Shop last year and talked about what he would do in the WWE to make things better. He told me he could do so much with storylines that worked and fans today have no idea how good things could be if some of the guys like him, Jimmy Hart, and others could be brought in to advise the people running the shows . He was really sincere and I think he should be in there helping out. It sure can't hurt to try it."

Thanks for reading my weekly Sportskeeda column and for your comments, and please keep them coming!

I'll see you at the matches (eventually, when this COVID mess is over)!-- Bill Apter.

