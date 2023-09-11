"Hunter's Horsemen" – Former WWE star on Triple H turning his tag team into a faction

Triple H has been responsible for the creation of several memorable WWE factions in recent years, including The Undisputed Era. In a recent interview, Bobby Fish opened up about The Game's decision to form the group in NXT.

Fish and Kyle O'Reilly teamed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor before joining WWE's NXT brand in 2017. They immediately formed The Undisputed Era with Adam Cole before Roderick Strong joined the group in 2018.

On Developmentally Speaking, Fish said he used to compare the quartet to Ric Flair's legendary Four Horsemen faction:

"I jokingly called us Hunter's Horsemen. That's what it felt like. He [Triple H] found these four guys. Because, at the end of the day, we came into NXT, and Kyle and I thought maybe they would keep us as a tag, but we had no idea there was gonna be others. That was Hunter." [30:24 – 30:43]

The Four Horsemen are widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestling stables of all time. Five members of the group (Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, J.J. Dillon, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard) were inducted into the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Undisputed Era became one of the most successful groups in NXT history. All four faction members held the NXT Tag Team Championship at different stages. Cole also captured the NXT Championship as an Undisputed Era member.

Bobby Fish on Triple H replacing him with Roderick Strong

In 2018, Bobby Fish suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during an NXT live event. Triple H, NXT's booker at the time, added Roderick Strong to The Undisputed Era to make up for his absence.

Fish says it is fitting that two men named Hunter played an integral role in his career:

"It's crazy to think [former Ring of Honor head of creative] Hunter Johnson put Kyle and I together, and then Hunter Hearst Helmsley put Kyle, Adam, and I together, and then it was also Hunter, Triple H, who when I had to get ACL surgery was like, 'Okay, well, let's plug Roddy in,' which, honestly, at the time was the only person who would have worked," Fish continued. [30:45 – 31:09]

In the same interview, Fish explained why he only worked for AEW for one year after joining the company in 2021.

