WWE Super Showdown - What Could Happen?

WWE Super Show-Down poster

WWE’s latest live event special, known as Super Show-Down, emanates this Saturday from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Whereas the card is loaded with some pretty high profile bouts for a glorified house show, there are a few less relevant matches as well, which still promise to shape both the brands moving forward.

Stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and many more have been in a holding pattern since Summerslam about two months back, and hopefully, fans get to finally see what they’ll be doing next, once these international tours are over. If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see most of these developments at the Super Show-Down event itself.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the matches announced for the show so far and predict the likely winners of each contest.

Secondary Matches

Kevin Owens & Elias to team up against Bobby Lashley & John Cena

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Is there anyone excited for this match at all? This match will most likely be the biggest botch fest of the night courtesy of Brie and the uncertainty surrounding Morgan’s health. All in all, Rousey’s appearance is getting wasted in a big overseas event and no, even a Nikki Bella heel turn to set up her match with Rousey at Evolution cannot save this.

Winners: Rousey and the Bellas

New Day (c) vs. The Bar - Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Is it just me or is The New Day’s shtick getting stale every passing week? While the past couple of challengers to the tag titles have always earned a shot at the champions, The Bar is the new challenger because......reasons. I still hope The Bar wins here and we get an Usos vs The Bar program, but just because it hasn’t been long since Kofi and party won the titles, they’re more likely to retain.

Winners: The New Day

The IIconics vs. Asuka & Naomi

There are a couple of things we need to consider here. Firstly, this will be IIconics homecoming so they should logically win, however, WWE has not really been kind to hometown heroes of late. The second point to be considered is poor Asuka, who might I add was in plans to main event Wrestlemania 35 not long back. Toss a coin on this one. Just for the sake of prediction, I’ll go for the babyfaces because (spoiler) WWE won’t go for two hometown victories on the same event.

Winners: Asuka & Naomi

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy - WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Another homecoming match, this time a championship match for Buddy Murphy, who should absolutely win the title here. Him not winning may just rub the fans in attendance the wrong way and besides, Alexander’s championship run, which started at Wrestlemania 34, has not been that great.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

Barring the ovation that Owens and Elias received from the Seattle fans last Monday on RAW, this was one of the most random matches in the history of random matches. Thanks in large part to the great chemistry shown by the heels, the segment with Seattle fans and Lashley’s new pairing with Lio Rush, this match is infinitely more interesting than it had any right to be. Still, if you’re expecting a curveball this Saturday, you’re in for a disappointment. This will be as basic a Cena win as it can get.

Winners: John Cena & Bobby Lashley

1 / 6 NEXT