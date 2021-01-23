"I was constantly trying to prove myself" - Bianca Belair on her time in NXT

Today, Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars of WWE SmackDown. The EST of WWE became somewhat of a breakout star following her record-breaking performance in the 2020 Royal Rumble, and she could be gearing towards a similar run in the 2021 match.

Recently, Bianca Belair took part in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The popular star discussed her current SmackDown rival, her upcoming Chronicle episode, and how she came to WWE.

When asked about the transition to her current integral role on SmackDown, Bianca Belair said the following:

"I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I’ve been playing sports since the age of five. Competition has been part of who I am, and I’ve always craved the chance to step up to the occasion. My dad always taught me to never be scared of anything, so whenever there is a challenge, I get a thrill out of facing it and then conquering it."

Bianca Belair also reflected on coming to NXT as a rookie wrestler, in comparison to some of her roster mates who had been wrestling all over the globe:

"When I came into NXT, I was the girl that came in without experience. I didn’t come from the indies, so I felt like I was constantly trying to prove myself. I had a different journey than everyone else, but I still worked my ass off to get there. And putting in the work hasn’t changed. I’ve been showing up and showing out, and now the opportunity is manifesting. This is what I’ve been working toward. I’m proving myself all over on SmackDown. I’m ready to take on whatever opportunity comes my way and make the most of it"

Bianca Belair in WWE

Bianca Belair signed to WWE in April, after her CrossFit career ended prematurely. Despite being a newcomer to the world of wrestling, Bianca Belair quickly rose to be a top star in NXT, regularly defeating rivals such as Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans.

After a great run in NXT, Bianca Belair moved to the RAW roster at WrestleMania 36, supporting the Street Profits. After a feud with Zelina Vega, and teaming up with Ruby Riott to defeat The IIconics, Bianca Belair moved to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Since moving to SmackDown, The EST of WWE has teamed up with the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks in occasional tag team matches, and also struck up a rivalry with Bayley.