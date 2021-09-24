"I’d beat you in 5 seconds" – Becky Lynch's bold message to top WWE star

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made quite a bold statement in a recent tweet aimed at Bayley.

Lynch made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's title. Lynch has been doing well for herself on the blue brand ever since.

In a recent interview, Lynch revealed that there were backstage discussions about having her return at WrestleMania 37 to face Bayley. She added that she was disappointed that the idea didn't come to fruition.

Bayley noticed the tweet highlighting the interview and made it clear that she's not interested in facing The Man. Becky Lynch responded to Bayley's tweet and stated that she would beat her in five seconds.

Becky Lynch and Bayley go way back

Becky Lynch and Bayley both made a name for themselves in NXT before making their way to the main roster. The duo, along with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, is dubbed "The Four Horsewomen". Lynch and Bayley squared off for the first time on November 7, 2013, in a tag team match. The contest pitted Becky Lynch & Veronica Lane with Paige & Bayley.

Lynch made her main roster debut in 2015 while Bayley came up a year later. Both women have faced each other on several occasions over the past eight years or so. Becky has shown nothing but respect towards Bayley in past interviews:

"She's everything that's right with the world. She's passion, she's heart, and she's herself. I think she's a great inspiration to not just kids but everybody. She's an absolute sweetheart and funny to boot, she is hilarious," said Becky. [H/T ESPN]

The last time Lynch and Bayley faced off in singles competition was in early 2019. Lynch took on Bayley on an episode of SmackDown shortly after WrestleMania 35 and emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Becky Lynch currently holds the SmackDown Women's title and Bayley would love nothing but to take the belt off The Man when she returns to WWE TV.

