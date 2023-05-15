"I'd like to, eventually" - Released WWE Superstar comments on return after more than 14 years 

The whole landscape in WWE has changed rapidly over the past decade. This means that the company is very different compared to 2009, when Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson) last stepped foot in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring.

Kennedy was released from the company more than 14 years ago after well-documented issues with Randy Orton. Before his release, Kennedy was Mr. Money in the Bank and seemingly destined for great things in the company before his push was derailed.

The former star has continued to wrestle since his release and found fame in IMPACT Wrestling, but recently told The Kurt Angle Show that he isn't surprised that WWE hasn't come knocking.

"No, I’m not surprised," Anderson said. "I said some really sh—- things on the way out the door, and I completely get it. I would like to eventually be able to go back there and finish it out, but I completely understand if that doesn’t happen. I did it to myself." [H/T WrestleZone]

Kennedy could have made his WWE return as part of The Royal Rumble

Despite WWE not requesting his return, Kennedy recalled being asked to be part of a Royal Rumble match a few years ago, but he turned it down. He claimed he wasn't officially asked, but he was out of shape and not interested in the match then.

"I was asked a few years ago, it wasn’t official, but I was asked but Daivari, 'Hey, your name came up for Royal Rumble. Would you be interested?' I wasn’t. I was completely out of shape, and I turned it down. But it wasn’t an official ask anyway. I just said, 'No, I’m not interested,'" said Kennedy.

It appears that times have changed, and Kennedy could now be open to a return if the company comes calling.

