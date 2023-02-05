"I'd probably turn that one off" - WWE legend not interested in major Elimination Chamber match (Exclusive)

Elimination Chamber is next on WWE's list of premium live events, and the company has already announced three big matches for the show. During this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why he wasn't too keen on watching the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

As seen on SmackDown, Natalya won a four-way bout to book her spot in the Chamber match, scheduled to happen on February 18th. The Queen of Harts will compete with five other women for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While Dutch Mantell was happy to see Natalya involved in the match, as her experience could prove crucial, nothing else about the contest seemed alluring to him.

The former WWE manager stated that the Women's Elimination Chamber Match lacked a compelling story and was merely booked to fill a spot at the upcoming event.

Here's the veteran voicing his issues regarding the match:

"I'm glad they had Natalya end it. She kind of kept it, it was already disjointed, but she kind of kept it together. So they need her and will I watch that match on Monday? If I did watch RAW, I'd probably turn that one off because that doesn't interest me at all because they don't really have a story other than a spot at the Elimination Chamber." [52:50 - 53:30]

Dutch Mantell wishes to see more "personal angles" in WWE similar to the Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga

Sami Zayn has seemingly embarked on a Daniel Bryan-esque run since turning on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble and smashing Roman Reigns in the back with a chair shot.

WWE followed up on the angle on SmackDown and confirmed that Zayn would challenge The Tribal Chief for the undisputed world championship at Elimination Chamber.

Unlike the Women's Chamber showdown, Dutch Mantell was eagerly looking forward to Reigns vs. Zayn as it was one of the most well-crafted narratives in recent times.

Mantell wants to see more such stories emerge from WWE, as he added below:

"That doesn't do it for me. Again, personal angles like Roman and Usos, and Sami have, that's what people are interested in. But that, just filling a spot here and filling a spot there, I don't think that grabs people. I just don't. It don't grab me!" [53:31 - 54:00]

Do you agree with Mantell's take on the Elimination Chamber match card? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give H/T credit to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 23308 votes