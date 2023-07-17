"I was so disgusted with myself" – When Brock Lesnar lost to someone who looked like a marshmallow

Brock Lesnar established himself as a dominant force in amateur wrestling before becoming a professional wrestler in 2000. Despite possessing freakish strength and undeniable athletic ability, The Beast Incarnate did not always get his own way at the start of his wrestling career.

In 2001, Lesnar participated in a rare interview with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live. At the time, he was one of the brightest prospects in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system.

Reflecting on a wrestling match he had in junior college, the 10-time WWE world champion explained how he felt "disgusted" after one particularly memorable loss:

"I had got beaten by this kid in the semi-finals who couldn't hardly chew gum and tie his shoes at the same time," Lesnar said. "I was so disgusted with myself that I had just gotten beat by this guy that looks like a marshmallow. Here I am, spent so many hours in the gym, so many hours running, and this guy catches me and beats me out of a fluke."

Lesnar's fortunes turned around shortly after that setback. The UFC legend left college with an overall record of 106 victories and five defeats in four years. He also won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I heavyweight wrestling championship in 2000.

How Brock Lesnar reacted to the defeat

The day after his amateur wrestling loss, Brock Lesnar started taking training more seriously.

Although the defeat was difficult to take, he believes losing to an inferior opponent gave him the wake-up call he needed to improve:

"I woke up the next day and I was like, you know what, it's time for me to get serious," Lesnar continued. "It's time for things to change. That was probably my turning point right there."

In the same interview, Lesnar opened up about the time he faced a wrestling icon for 90 minutes without knowing who he was.

