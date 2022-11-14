"I won't ever be on that show" – When Sasha Banks refused to appear on WWE series

Sasha Banks made it clear from the beginning of her career that she wanted to be known as a wrestler, not a Diva. The Boss joined WWE in August 2012, a year before the launch of E! reality show Total Divas.

A total of 20 WWE women appeared as Total Divas cast members between 2013 and 2019, including Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Ronda Rousey. Despite Banks' undeniable popularity, she never had an interest in joining her co-workers on the show.

In 2016, the WrestleMania 37 main-eventer explained in an interview on Busted Open why she disliked the idea of being a Total Diva:

"There's always gonna be, so to say, Divas," Banks said. "And I'm in a category of wrestlers. It's not for me. I won't ever be on that show. Saying it out there for a fact. But it's fine. People like it. People watch it. So let them enjoy it." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Although Sasha Banks was not keen on a Total Divas role, she has still made occasional on-screen appearances outside of WWE. In 2020, the former Women's Champion portrayed Koska Reeves in the television series The Mandalorian.

Sasha Banks' fellow Four Horsewomen also stayed away from Total Divas

Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair seemingly shared Sasha Banks' thoughts about Total Divas. None of the Four Horsewomen appeared as cast members during the show's six-year run.

Flair told Yahoo Sports in 2018 that she did not want fans to know too much about her life outside the ring. She also felt that her character might lack believability if she revealed details about the real person behind her villainous gimmick:

"I've worked so hard on this character and I'm not sure lifting the curtain is the right move right now," Flair said. "Especially when I first started and was a bad guy, people believed I really fired my dad! I just don't know how that would have helped with my storyline. I almost think there's a mystique to not knowing everything about me."

The ninth Total Divas season concluded in December 2019. It is unclear if the show will return.

