"I feel like it's just not my forte" - UFC Champion opens up about possibly joining WWE

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shared that he's not interested in a permanent stint in WWE, but he's open to doing a few cameos.

The wrestling juggernaut and the world's largest MMA organization are set to merge as TKO Group Holdings after it was announced back in April that Endeavor had agreed to purchase the McMahon-led promotion. This could potentially lead to some crossovers between performers from both companies. One of them is Stylebender, who is a childhood WWE fan.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of MMA Hour, Israel Adesanya commented on potentially making the jump to WWE by stating that he's open to making cameo appearances, but he's not interested in a permanent role.

"The only thing is, I like to be the author of my own story," Adesanya said. "I'll do a couple cameos. I'll come from under the ring or whatever, just appear... But to be a guy that is in there and then have someone write my story, and I'm this, I'm that; I feel like it's just not my forte. But I'll do a few cameos," said Adesanya. (H/T MMA News)

Israel Adesanya on using The Undertaker's WWE theme song at UFC 276

Ahead of his match against Jared Cannonier for the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 276, Stylebender walked out to The Deadman's theme song. He also carried an urn and wore a black hat similar to The Undertaker. Triple H, Vince and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance for the show.

During the UFC 276 post-event press conference, Israel Adesanya commented on his entrance and how he came up with the idea.

“On Wednesday I was chilling. When we wrestle 12 rounds, towards the end, the last three or four rounds, I chuck on a playlist from YouTube, WWE Attitude from the ‘Attitude Era’ – 20 different tracks from superstars I admire, and that will get me in that zone, and Undertaker’s theme was one of them. So as I was sitting down feeling it, and it just made sense. Also shout out to the UFC production team, who were so accommodating, to make it a show. This is the UFC, you wanna give them a show," he said.

At UFC 290, Robert Whittaker will face Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator, and the winner of the fight will go on to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

