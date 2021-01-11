"I was just going to get left behind" - Bayley recalls a tough period in her WWE career

Bayley recalled a time during her WWE career where she was not too happy with her situation in the company. This was when Bayley was coming to the end of her first reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Pamela Martinez, or better known as Bayley, is a professional wrestler currently working in WWE. She serves on the SmackDown brand, where she has the longest combined reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, a total of 519 days. She is also the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bayley recalled how she was not fully satisfied with her first reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley held the title for 140 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell. However, Bayley was feeling out of sorts even during her title reign. She felt that this was evident not just to the fans but also to herself. It was at this point that she started to lose confidence in herself.

"So when I won the title was in 2019, but yeah, I think I just wasn't feeling it for a long time. It was kind of a relationship where you're like, man, this don't feel like it used to and something's missing, and that was kind of what it felt like. I think it didn't feel right and I was losing confidence because I felt that I was slipping right through the company's fingers, where I thought I had so much to offer, so much to give. I can do great things, but I felt like I just wasn't being seen in that light. So I was just going to get left behind. I was just going to be forgotten about." H/t Fightful

Her lack of confidence seemed to be a huge issue for Bayley. However, as can be seen, she strived through it and forged a new character for herself with her heel turn.

What's next for Bayley?

Bayley has essentially achieved everything she can in WWE except for winning the Royal Rumble. This is what is on the cards for Bayley, as she recently confirmed her entry into the 2021 edition of the match. Bayley will be looking to cement her legacy even further with a win come January 31.

Bayley is a fine example of getting through the toughest of times in one's career. She has reached new heights thanks to the difficulties she has been through. Hopefully she will go further with a great performance at the Royal Rumble.