"I would listen" - Jon Moxley on possible WWE return

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley has admitted that he could make a return to WWE one day. However, he is highly doubtful that he would ever come to an agreement with the company.

Jon Moxley performed as Dean Ambrose in WWE for over eight years. He became one of WWE’s top Superstars before he decided to leave the company when his contract expired at the end of April 2019.

Speaking in a B/R AMA, Jon Moxley said he cannot rule out doing business with WWE again in the future.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don't want to run back what you said years later because you don't know what'll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that's part of the reason why I'm so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn't rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

Jon Moxley signed a three-year deal when he joined AEW in 2019. He has also competed in matches for NJPW since leaving WWE.

Jon Moxley would take a phone call from WWE

Jon Moxley debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing 2019

In the same AMA session, Jon Moxley said he would be open to listening to an offer from WWE.

“If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I'd be open to an idea. I don't not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”

Jon Moxley held the AEW World Championship for 277 days after winning the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in February 2020. He lost the title to Kenny Omega at the AEW Winter is Coming event in December 2020.