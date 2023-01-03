"I'm not coming back" – Former Women's Champion once rejected WWE Royal Rumble return

Triple H has a lot of decisions to make ahead of his first Royal Rumble as WWE Chief Content Officer, specifically regarding the women's match. Vince McMahon struggled to fill the 30-woman talent pool last year, leading then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis to call upon several former stars.

Alicia Fox, The Bella Twins, Cameron, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Mickie James, and Sarah Logan all returned. Laurinaitis also sounded out to Nia Jax about possibly making a comeback, but his request was not well received.

Jax appeared on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast in February 2022. The former RAW Women's Champion, who was released two months earlier, revealed that she reacted angrily when Laurinaitis called her:

"I was like, 'Oh, f*** no, I'm not coming back,'" Jax said. "He was like, 'Oh, well, we'd like to offer you this.' I said, 'First of all, I already know I'm still under my 90 days [non-compete clause]. You're still gonna be paying me anyways, so you're not offering me anything. No, I'm not f***ing coming back. Absolutely f***ing not.'"

To make matters worse, Laurinaitis only wanted to add Jax to a list of potential Royal Rumble entrants. If she agreed, he would have pitched her name to McMahon to see if the former WWE Chairman had any interest in bringing her back.

Nia Jax's WWE Royal Rumble history

The Irresistible Force racked up a combined 12 eliminations in three Women's Royal Rumble appearances (2018, 2019, and 2021). Charlotte Flair currently holds the record with 15 eliminations.

Jax's most memorable Royal Rumble moment occurred in 2019 when she competed in the men's and women's matches on the same night.

The former WWE Superstar attacked the 30th entrant in the men's match, R-Truth, and surprisingly took his place. She threw Mustafa Ali over the top rope and received an RKO from Randy Orton before being eliminated by Rey Mysterio.

