The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is one of the greatest angles in WWE history as The Deadman defeated some absolute legends during his 21-match unbeaten run. One of his earliest rivals, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, recently opened up about the streak and admitted that it should have never ended in the first place.

The Undertaker's second-ever WrestleMania triumph came against Jake Roberts at the event's eighth edition in 1992. The streak would not have even been a thing had Roberts beaten 'Taker at WrestleMania 8. However, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he didn't really need the win as he was already an established name.

The AEW personality went on to wrestle until 1999 and could have gotten more opportunities to wrestle The Undertaker at The Grandest Stage of them All. Jake Roberts, however, explained that putting The Undertaker over at WrestleMania was the right decision.

Moreover, Roberts felt that WWE should have allowed The Undertaker to retire undefeated at The Show of Shows. Here's what he said on the latest episode of The Snake Pit podcast:

"No. What for? I'm who I am, man. I've already got mine. I don't think his streak should have been ended. I really don't. I think they made a big mistake." [33:48 - 34:08]

Jake Roberts says WWE made a mistake by choosing Brock Lesnar to end The Undertaker's streak

While a few legendary stars came close to breaking the iconic streak, only Brock Lesnar managed to pull off the unthinkable feat at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

The underwhelming 30-minute match sent shockwaves across the wrestling world as many didn't expect WWE to go with Lesnar as the superstar to conquer the streak.

Several fans and pundits, including Jake Roberts, still believe the company should have picked a younger star to get the rub from having a monumental WrestleMania victory over The Undertaker. Roberts, though, once again added that he would have personally kept the streak intact.

He continued:

"I wouldn't let anybody end it. Why? Really? Yeah, he was [Brock Lesnar being an established star]. Use somebody that's new! Get somebody over instead of giving it to a guy that's already over. Big mistake." [34:09 - 34:40]

The Undertaker went on to have five more WrestleMania matches after losing to Brock Lesnar and called time on his career with a cinematic classic with AJ Styles in 2020.

We know it's a topic that has been discussed countless times before, but did WWE do the right thing by ending The Undertaker's streak? Sound off in the comments section below.

